PTI leader gunned down in Haripur

HARIPUR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Malik Tahir Iqbal here Sunday night, police and family sources said. Malik Tahir Iqbal, 52, was returning home in Ghazi Tehsil in his car after offering fateha for the departed soul of one of his acquaintances in the Kothra village when unknown attackers ambushed him at around 9pm. He received multiple bullet shots in his chest and vital organs and died instantly. His colleague identified as Abdul Qadeer was also critically injured while his gunman escaped unhurt. The dead and injured were removed to Ghazi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, wherefrom Abdul Qadeer was referred to Military Hospital Rawalpindi in a critical condition. Malik Tahir Iqbal was a former member of the district council Haripur and sitting divisional deputy general secretary of the ruling PTI.