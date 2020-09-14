close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2020

3 persons killed in firing

National

BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: Three people were killed in firing over old enmity in the limits of Michni Gate Police Station on Sunday.

An official said that one Malik Mohammad Ali and his two gunmen died in firing in Jaag Laara area of the Michni Gate. The official said the deceased had an old enmity in which one person each had been killed from both sides in the past.

Latest News

More From Pakistan