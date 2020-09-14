3 persons killed in firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Three people were killed in firing over old enmity in the limits of Michni Gate Police Station on Sunday.
An official said that one Malik Mohammad Ali and his two gunmen died in firing in Jaag Laara area of the Michni Gate. The official said the deceased had an old enmity in which one person each had been killed from both sides in the past.