Youth shot dead

LAHORE:A youth was shot dead in the limits of Kahna police here on Sunday. The victim identified as Suleman was asleep in an outhouse when some unidentified armed men approached him and shot him dead. Police shifted the body to morgue and started investigation.

checked: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 275 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both Dolphin and PRU helped 204 people on different roads, checked 3,124 vehicles, 153,000 motorbikes and 157,356 people. As many as 189 motor bikes and 6 vehicles were impounded and 311 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 60 criminals on charges of one-wheelie, 06 on charges of aerial firing and one for violating kite flying Acts.