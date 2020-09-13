PPP changes opposition’s APC venue from Zardari House

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has changed the venue of All Parties Conference (APC) of the Opposition from Zardari House to a local hotel in Islamabad, scheduled to be held on September 20.

The APC scheduled to be held on September 20 as per decision of the Rehbar Committee of the Combined Opposition and to be hosted by the PPP. It was earlier decided that APC would be held at Zardari House in Islamabad but due to shortage of space for holding such big event as they expected bigger participation of opposition parties and their representatives in the APC so it was decided by the PPP to hold it in local hotel in Islamabad, which has already been booked for this purpose, instead of Zardari House.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to send the invitation letter to all the opposition parties within next two days for the APC. The APC in its meeting would decide on the future plan of action as the opposition leaders had already made up their minds on numerous issues the country facing currently.

The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change and what would be the mode of launch for movement against the government.

According to sources, the APC in its scheduled would also decide to form the alliance of the opposition similar to ARD during the regime of General (R) Pervez Musharraf prior of launching any anti-government movement.

But at the same time the smaller opposition parties and nationalist parties from Balochistan accused the major opposition parties —- PML-N and PPP —- of taking the different position in many issues to facilitate the government’s bills in the both the houses of the Parliament.