BAP’s Khalid Bizenjo wins Senate election

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo has won elections on Senate seat with overwhelming majority from Balochistan by getting 38 votes out of a House of 64 on Saturday.

The Senate seat on general quota had fallen vacant after the death of National Party chief senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. The election process started at 900am and continued without break till the polling of last vote at around 3.30pm. According to the results of the provincial elections BAP candidate Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo was elected to the Senate seat with 38 votes while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI) Ghousullah managed to get 21 votes.

According to the Election Commission 61 out of 64 members of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly cast their votes and the votes of 2 members were rejected. Independent candidates Munir Ahmad Baloch and Muhammad Ali failed to secure any vote.

Of the 65 members of the provincial assembly 64 were eligible to vote due to the death of Fazal Agha.

The seat fell vacant on August 20 following the demise of National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. The late member of the Senate was suffering from lungs cancer for many months and under treatment at a hospital in Karachi.