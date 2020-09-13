Families of judges hearing Opp cases being monitored: Sana

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Saturday adjourned the hearing of former law minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah’s case by Oct 3.

The indictment of Rana Sana in the case was due for Saturday, but it could not take place as the judge concerned was on leave.

In a talk with the media after the court hearing, Rana Sana alleged that the families of the judges hearing cases against the opposition leaders were being monitored.

About the accountability process, Rana claimed that everyone from the chairman NAB to his subordinates were being held hostage and were being blackmailed.

The courts were being stopped from providing justice to the opposition leaders, Rana added.

How such courts could dispense justice where the judges were transferred on whatsApp messages.

He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of following double standards when it came to his own advisers and assistants, who were dual nationals.

About CCPO Lahore, Rana said he was notorious for wrongdoings.

He said that the Lahore CCPO had enhanced the possibility of acquittal of the accused on doubt by his statement. He said that the CCPO was used to such loose talk. The IG Punjab had asked for inquiry of his misconduct but the top cop was changed. Sana alleged that the CCPO had been brought in to manoeuvre the local government (LG) election results. That’s why, all statements of the CCPO were being ignored, Rana added.

He said the PML-N would not impose its decisions on the all parties conference (APC).

Criticising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Rana said that a person who did not know that hands-free was an audio device, had been made Wasim Akram plus.

As per Rana’s narcotics case, the ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted.

The FIR stated that when the ANF officials intercepted the vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them.

However, the ANF also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15-kilogram heroin and weapons from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.

Reacting to Rana Sana’s media talk, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that it was one of the signs of doomsday that this man was accusing others of loose talk. He said that first FIR against Rana Sana was registered in Chiniot for using inappropriate language against women of Sharif family on Nov 11, 1992.