JI rally asks govt to explain inaction over crimes against women

Dozens of women affiliated with the women’s wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took part in a demonstration on Friday in protest against the gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway as well as against the sexual assault on and the murder of a minor girl in Karachi.

The JI women wing’s Karachi chapter organised the protest outside the Karachi Press Club, where participants carried placards and posters in their hands demanding that the women should be given protection in the country. They chanted slogans calling for the execution of the rapists.

JI leaders demanded from the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the injustices and oppression against women. The participants also demanded legislation that could provide speedy justice to women and minor girls. They said such incidents were a matter of serious concern and the nation had only one demand -- that the criminals should be severely punished

The women leaders said that they had the right to ask the government why crimes, especially those committed against women and children, were not taken seriously. Two days earlier, a group of women activists belonging to the Saraiki Awami Tremit Tehreek Pakistan staged a protest against the rising incidents of child abductions and rape and murder cases of minor girls in the country.