72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam today

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today (Friday) with due solemnity and reverence across the country.

Born on December 25th, 1876, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on August 14, 1947. He then served as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death.

To mark the day, various programmes have also been planned by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. Government representatives from different walks of life would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi to lay floral wreaths and to offer Fateha.

Television and radio channels would also broadcast special programmes and newspapers would take out special editions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Khateebs of all mosques will hold special Dua after Juma sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Nazaria-i-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which, political and religious figures will pay homage to the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who died on September 11, 1948 shortly after achieving a separate homeland.

Meanwhile, the legislators belonging to different political parties has emphasised for following the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the prosperity of the country. They termed the dynamic leadership of Quaid a blessing for the Muslims.

In her message in connection with the Quaid’s death anniversary, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a beacon for whole nation and it is to his credit that we are breathing in a free environment. She said, “Pakistan is a gift given by Allah which we got through the political struggle of Quaid-i-Azam and without Quaid-i-Azam creation of Pakistan would have remained a mere dream.”

To further clarify her message and explain the value of freedom, Shehla Raza said the lives and property of the Muslims living in India are not safe. Today, the Indian state has not left any way for the Kashmiri Muslims. Muslims suffering oppression in India is proving the righteousness of two nation theory.

She said Quaid-i-Azam had on several occasions made it very clear that "the state we are trying to build will be an Islamic, welfare and democratic state whose constitution will be based on the Quran and Sunnah."

The Father of the Nation had also made it clear that people of all sects and religions will have equal rights in Pakistan and they will be free to practice their religions.

Member Sindh Assembly and senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Rasheed in his message regarding Quaid’s death anniversary said that Pakistan is a blessing from the Almighty Allah and people of sub-continent were blessed to have dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who brought Muslims on single platform.

Discussing qualities of Quaid, the MPA said Muhammad Ali Jinnah was farsighted, tolerant and consistent leader.

He never compromised on the ideology and principles of his struggle for Pakistan. MPA Abdul Rasheed said, “We must follow the path of Quaid for progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cautioned against deviation from the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and said that those dragging his Pakistan towards a Two-Pakistan theory were committing a big injustice.

“Ideology of Pakistan was the key foundation of the country and the entire nation should ensure that no one is allowed to drift from this ideology,” he said while paying glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Quaid-e-Azam created a country through a political and democratic struggle for majority Muslims where all would be equal before the law, unlike the pre-partition imperial regimes where one nation – many laws were practiced. “One Country – Two Laws” is a dangerous trend, which is once again being promoted for individual and political vested interests, he added.

The PPP chairman pointed out that former prime ministers Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought for the ideology of Pakistan and its strengthening through giving its first-ever unanimous Constitution, strong foundations for defence, macro-economic basic structure, social sector reforms and empowerment of the people.

Bilawal pledged that his party would continue to be the torch-bearer of the vision and ideology of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, adding that PPP shall remain in the forefront of resistance whenever attempts are made to trample this vision and ideology.