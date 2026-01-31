South Carolina teen arrested after altercation with mother outside high school

A teenager has been arrested after a heated argument with his mother turned violent outside a South Carolina high school, police have said.

According to WCBD Charleston, officers were called to the parking lot of Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston at around 7.30pm on Wednesday after a disagreement between a boy and his mother became physical.

Police say the mother had gone to meet her son after he contacted his grandfather about a problem with a vehicle.

The situation escalated when she accused him of being disrespectful, leading to an argument. During the incident, officers say the woman was slapped and bitten by her son.

The teenager then ran away from the scene, heading towards Appian Way. Police were alerted that he was carrying a handgun, prompting an immediate search.

Officers later stopped and arrested the boy while he was travelling in an Uber. A handgun was found in his backpack, and checks showed that part of the weapon had been reported stolen.

The juvenile has been charged with possessing a handgun while under 18 and possessing stolen goods. He was later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

No further injuries were reported.