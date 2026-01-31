Photo: Rob Cesternino shares learning essential skills during time on 'The Traitors'

Rob Cesternino picked up some unexpected skills during his time on the show.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Cesternino revealed that after returning home following his on-screen “murder,” he surprised his wife, Nicole Palmeri, with makeup tips he learned from his fellow players, namely the Housewives and drag superstar Monét X Change.

“I have to give them credit. I learned about beat face,” Cesternino told PEOPLE.

“I came home, and I told my wife, ‘I have so many makeup tips for you.’ I learned so much.”

While Cesternino was busy absorbing glam advice, Monét said she was equally shocked by just how long the Housewives take to get camera-ready.

“It takes me about 2.5 hours to do glam,” Monét shared.

“It takes the Housewives longer, and I’m putting 3 lbs. of Sherwin Williams shellac on my face. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”

She also said that she came to the show with a number of suitcases.

"I was like, 'I’m going to have options,'" Monét continued.

"Traitors is becoming like a fashion show. People come to showcase their fashions. I was like, I want to come with some f---ing beautiful clothes. I want to come in some fierce Scottish garb."