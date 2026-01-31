Rob Cesternino shares learning essential skills during time on 'The Traitors'
Rob Cesternino shared the comments he made to his wife after return from 'The Traitors'
Rob Cesternino picked up some unexpected skills during his time on the show.
In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Cesternino revealed that after returning home following his on-screen “murder,” he surprised his wife, Nicole Palmeri, with makeup tips he learned from his fellow players, namely the Housewives and drag superstar Monét X Change.
“I have to give them credit. I learned about beat face,” Cesternino told PEOPLE.
“I came home, and I told my wife, ‘I have so many makeup tips for you.’ I learned so much.”
While Cesternino was busy absorbing glam advice, Monét said she was equally shocked by just how long the Housewives take to get camera-ready.
“It takes me about 2.5 hours to do glam,” Monét shared.
“It takes the Housewives longer, and I’m putting 3 lbs. of Sherwin Williams shellac on my face. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”
She also said that she came to the show with a number of suitcases.
"I was like, 'I’m going to have options,'" Monét continued.
"Traitors is becoming like a fashion show. People come to showcase their fashions. I was like, I want to come with some f---ing beautiful clothes. I want to come in some fierce Scottish garb."
