ANP team visits Afghan consulate

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) delegation visited the Consulate General of Afghanistan here on Thursday.

Led by Sardar Hussain Babak, ANP’ provincial general secretary, the delegation held a detailed meeting with the Afghanistan’s consul-general in Peshawar, Najibullah Ahmadzai, and discussed issues of mutual interests. The ANP delegation congratulated Najibullah on his appointment as consul-general in Peshawar. Both sides discussed improving the Pak-Afghan relations, people-to-people contacts and improved diplomatic and trade relations.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that the improved relations between the two neighbouring countries were not only in the interests of these two countries but the region would also benefit from their cordial relations. He stressed the need for genuine efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan, saying that the country had suffered from the bloodshed for the last 40 years. He said that peace in Afghanistan would guarantee peace in Pakistan.