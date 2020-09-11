PU to open in three phases

LAHORE:The Punjab University has issued a comprehensive plan to open the university in three phases in the light of government SOPs regarding Covid-19 pandemic, Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines and deliberations in academic council.

PU spokesman Khuram Shahzad said that the university would continue both online and face-to-face mode of teachings. However, he said, the students who would prefer online classes would be granted 50 percent concession in the fee. He said the first phase would be from Sept 15 to Oct 25. He said faculty members and research staff of the university will attend their offices from 15th. He said PhD and MPhil students would do their research/laboratory work from September 15 subject to the approval of the supervisor, head of department and the dean concerned.

Khuram Shahzad said online classes of all semesters of BS and MA/MSc will continue until 30th October, 2020. He said the exams of 1st annual MA/MSc, Part-II and LLB (all parts of 3-year & 5-year programs) will begin from Sept 26 in the traditional manner while exams of Pharmacy and Geology (all professionals) will begin from Oct 1, 2020 in the traditional manner. He said in the first phase, there would be initiation and completion of admission process of BS and MA/MSc level programmes, start of MS, MPhil & PhD admissions from October 1 and opening of hostels for PhD and M Phil students only from Sept 23. The spokesman said that the second phase would be from November 02 to December 15, 2020 in which face-to-face classes of students for 3rd & 7th Semesters of BA (Hons)/BS (Hons) and the students of MA/MSc., 3rd semester would begin from Nov 2. He said online and face to face classes will be offered simultaneously. All those students of the second phase who would wish to continue their classes online would be granted a 50pc fee waiver.

He said the practical/lab work of these students would be deferred and they would be allowed to perform experiments and attend the compensatory classes when the university would be properly opened. He said that the hostels for the students of second phase, who would attend face-to-face classes, would be opened from Nov 02 to December 15, 2020. He said it would not be mandatory for the students to attend face to face classes on campus. He said the students of phase II shall have to vacate the hostel on 15th of December so that next phase students could be accommodated according to the SOPs of the government for Covid-19.

