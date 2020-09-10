Sana granted bail in NAB office clash case

LAHORE: Things can go harsh for PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday in his appearance before the NAB Lahore in an assets beyond means investigation as it could lead to his arrest if he fails to satisfy the investigators.

Rana Sanaullah has confirmed that he will appear before the NAB on Thursday.

The News has learnt that the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB is all prepared to grill Sana in the assets investigation as it has built up its case well against Sana after finding some solid evidence.

Well-placed sources have informed this scribe if Sana fails to satisfy the investigators, he could be taken into custody.

The assets beyond means inquiry against Sana was upgraded to investigations in a regional board meeting on June 19, 2020. During the course of inquiry, it was found that Sana owns assets more than Rs 400 million. As per assets details disclosed by NAB sources, Sana owns two plots in DHA Lahore measuring one Kanal each along with another plot measuring one and a half Kanals in the same housing society. He also owns five plots in the Bismillah Housing Society. The evidence of Rs 20 million investments in the Paradise Valley, Faisalabad, was also found against Sana. It transpired that he owns shops worth Rs 35 million. The NAB sources claimed that Sana got profits worth Rs 80 million from ‘Benami’ properties.

However, Rana Sanaullah has declared false such claims by the NAB on different forums, terming it a politically-motivated case against him.

On Wednesday, Sana appeared before an anti-terrorism court seeking bail in the NAB office clash case, which the court granted him till September 16. Talking to the media, he said the opposition has been targeted as ATA clauses were added later, which were not part of the original FIR. On September 2, the new CCPO Lahore took charge of his office and on September 3, terrorism sections were included in the FIR, Sana alleged.

He said the government is using the NAB and police as its tools. “I have not asked anyone to come with me for NAB hearing but what I can do if people reach there for solidarity,” he said, adding that a terrorism case against Maryam Nawaz and others will be challenged at the Lahore High Court.