Illegal structures razed, sealed

LAHORE:A grand demolition/sealing operation was carried out along Defence and Raiwind Road by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here Wednesday.

Officials said the Directorate of Town Planning Zone-V along with LDA Enforcement Wing and Police Force carried out the operation. During the operation, the LDA teams demolished two illegal commercial constructions along Raiwind Road, sealed one illegal structure of UFC Gym on Defence Road, another illegal structure adjacent to Government Degree College on Raiwind Road and 26 illegal commercial structures at Pine Avenue Eden Abad.

CTO visits traffic sectors: CTO paid a surprise visit to different traffic sectors on Wednesday. He visited Moon Market, Iqbal Town, Traffic Sector new airport, old airport, Wahdat Road and Mozang. He directed the wardens to use the public address system. He also directed the circle in-charges to rectify the one-way traffic violations and chaotic traffic.

Search operations: Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 432 search and sweep operations in the city since the advent of Muharram-ul-Haram. Around 37,016 persons, 8,796 houses, 3,045 tenants, 43 hotels, 43 hostels, four bus stands, 28 factories and 351 shops were checked. Police took action against 201 law breakers.