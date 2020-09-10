Accountability for all?

Government representatives are of the view that Nawaz Sharif pretended to be sick so that he could fly out of Pakistan. However, it was the PTI’s health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, who confirmed the former prime minister’s ill health. Also, didn’t Dr Faisal Sultan, the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, verify that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from life-threatening conditions?

If the government is so serious about accountability, why did it allow Jahangir Khan Tareen whose name was in the sugar scandal to leave the country? It seems that the laws regarding accountability are only for political opponents.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura