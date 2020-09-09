ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has so far recovered over Rs23 billion through plea bargain in fake account and illegal allotment of land cases besides sentencing 18 suspects and disqualifying them for 10 years under the plea bargain laws.

As per reports regarding fake account and illegal allotment of land cases, some 10 references have so far been filed from out of a total of 43 cases of fake accounts and allotment of land. As many as 52 suspects including former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bilal Shaikh, Hussain Lawai have been arrested. The arrest warrants of 64 accused in fake accounts cases have been issued. Of these, 12 suspects had already been declared proclaimed offenders.

As many as 12 cases wereat investigation stage and inquiries of 21 cases were continuing right now. The names of 186 suspects in same case have been put on Exit Control List (ECL). Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been nominated in four cases while former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been nominated in four cases.

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Faryal Talpur have been nominated in one case each while Anwar Majeed of Omni Group has been nominated in nine cases. More references would be filed as the NAB continues receiving documents from different departments and accused being turning as approvers in various cases. The report says that the NAB is also determined to produce the accused in the accountability courts right from hospitals to repatriating them from abroad.