Prince Harry loses the plot completely: ‘He’s overreaching’

The last couple of years in Prince Harry’s life have been noting but anguish and this statement has landed at the hands of none other than royal commentator Phil Dampier.

He spoke to New Idea when dropping this point of view and it shows him pretty candid in his delivery.

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The expert even pointed out exactly why he thinks the Duke has suffered so badly since he left the protective embrace of the royal Institution.

In their view its all because Harry has “staked everything on his battles with the press” and “to get security,” and “now he has lost, but he won’t accept the result.”

All in all Mr Dampier urged the Duke to do some self-reflection and look inward because they feel he truly “needs to take a long, hard look at himself because he is in danger of self-destructing.”

Mr Dampier did not even conclude there, instead, he said, “I genuinely fear for his mental health because he seems more detached from reality than ever.”

Near the end though is when the commentator got more accusatory and didn’t hold back when he said, “by branding the judge’s ruling a ‘whitewash’, despite failing to produce the evidence the court required, he seems to have lost the plot completely.”