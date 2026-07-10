Prince William meets young people choosing friendship over social media
Prince William visits life-changing community hub
Prince William, the Prince of Wales made a stop at Hastings Commons during his Hastings visit.
He met young people and volunteers working to transform neglected buildings into homes, workspaces and welcoming community hubs.
The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos and video clip from William's visit on Thursday.
The future King of Britain also toured the regeneration project, which has restored several historic buildings and turned them into spaces designed to bring local residents together.
During his visit, he also spent time at the Common Room, described as a "Public Living Room," where anyone can gather for conversation, support and community activities.
The caption of the post revealed, "A visit to Hastings Commons, where neglected buildings have been transformed into homes, workspaces and welcoming community spaces."
"Meeting young people at the youth club and spending time in the ‘Public Living Room’, a place where anyone can find warmth, conversation and connection. A powerful example of how community-led regeneration is creating opportunities and bringing people together," it added.
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