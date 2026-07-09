Meghan Markle gets utterly roasted for her behavior towards Harry: ‘She doesn’t shield him’

Even in complete radio silence Meghan Markle has found herself on the chopping block and this time its because of how protective her husband is, in comparison to her whose completely hidden herself away while he faces the onslaught of the British media.

The entire thing has been broken down by a US-based commentator Kinsey Scofield.

Advertisement

According to her, Meghan allegedly considers herself above hanging out with a “loser” and may even pull out of the UK trip at the last minute because of this.

“She does disappear when times are tough,” the expert started by saying. Especially given how, “when Harry became the butt of the joke in the United States over Spare and Jimmy Kimmel was mocking him on his late show, Meghan disappeared.”

Another instance was throughout the promotion of Spare. Then came the time when Harry was ‘tearing into’ the Royal Family during a BBC interview after the RAVEC ruling.

Regarding all these instances Ms Schofield asked, “where was Meghan Markle? When times are tough, she is MIA.” So “I don't believe we'll see her throughout this visit because there's a pattern of her disappearing when things get hard.”

://radaronline.com/

In her eyes Prince Harry is the complete opposite, even going as far as to step front and center when things are hard for Meghan.



Whether it was by going on Oprah Winfrey, talking about her in The Me You Can't See documentary, or even talking about how Meghan was crying herself to sleep,” he’s said to always have attempted to protect her.

In reference to the Duke Ms Schofield also said in her concluding words, “he's very protective of her, but she does not give him the same shield.”