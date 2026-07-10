Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children are finally returning to the UK

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to travel to the United Kingdom with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry later this week. This comes as the Duke of Sussex initially traveled to the UK alone for a series of engagements connected to the Invictus Games.

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Furthermore, the report also reveals that despite them returning to the UK, they are not scheduled to many any public appearances.

Originally, the family of four planned to travel together. However, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet remained in Europe due to ongoing security concerns.

Notably, if the visit happens, it will be Archie and Lilibet's first trip to England since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The return has also sparked speculations that the children could spend time with their grandfather, King Charles III. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet is believed to have met the King Charles only once, during that 2022 visit.

The Duke of Sussex has often spoken about his concerns over security in the U.K. after losing taxpayer-funded police protection when he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Now, about the return neither the couple nor Buckingham palace has commented yet.