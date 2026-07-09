Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie’s actual raw desperation to ‘hang on’ gets ousted

Nearly a year since Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were cast out, it appears their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are next on the chopping block and this fear is becoming a genuinely terrifying reality no one wants to realize.



The entire thing has been brought forward by a well-placed source that spoke to RadarOnline.

Advertisement

According to their findings, “the level of outrage has shaken Beatrice and Eugenie” down to their very cores.

It’s gotten to a point that “the girls are desperate to hold onto their royal connection” and “being cast aside like their parents is their ultimate nightmare.”

Nevertheless, that is not all, because a second source chimed in not soon after and what they broke down was even rawer.

According to them, much like their mother, who once attempted to pay for something with cigarettes, Beatrice and Eugenie have “definitely learned from the best” when it comes to “scoring freebies and using their status for maximum gain.”

“This is the part that’s making Prince William fume.

In his view it's ‘egregious’ for non-working royals “to be feasting off the royal pie like this.” He is said to have communicated repeatedly that Charles “needs to trim the fat,” and “nixing Beatrice and Eugenie's free rent is a no-brainer.”

In all this, they are effectively ‘powerless’, so their only option is to “ride it out” and “hope for the best.”

For those unversed with how everything started for their parents, here is the breakdown. Sarah Ferguson has gone into hiding and is said to remain there unless an opportunity 'too good to pass up' comes her way.

As for what got her into this in the first place, it began once the details of her personal life and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein came to the forefront due to the DOJ's decision to release the Epstein Files.

Andrew faces something similar, and its connected to the reasons he got his titles, his dukedom and his honors revoked, which is his connection to the same financer.

Furthermore, was the allegation that he engaged in misconduct while in public office, as a Trade Envoy to the UK that he even wound up arrested over. Some say during this time he even shared information with Epstein.