Zuckerberg breaks 3-year silence on 'X' with surprise return

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke a three-year silence on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on July 9, 2026, dusting off his '@finkd' handle for a high-stakes competitive play.

Rather than using Meta's own platforms, Zuckerberg chose Elon Musk's X to unveil Meta's newest AI model, Muse Spark 1.1, and its first paid developer platform, the Meta Model API, signaling a direct challenge to enterprise AI rivals OpenAI and Anthropic.

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Developed by Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, Muse Spark 1.1 is an autonomous, agentic coding model. It is built to act, not just answer prompts.

Mark Zuckerberg’s return to ‘X’ draws immediate attention:

Zuckerberg’s return to ‘X’ is notable because he has historically been more closely associated with Meta’s own platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, rather than Elon Musk’s X.

His long absence from ‘X’ made the new post attract attention, especially because the two companies compete in the social media and artificial intelligence industries.

Tech experts said the move may signal a renewed willingness by Meta's founder to engage directly with users on a competing social media platform as high-profile technology executives often use platforms like 'X' formerly 'Twitter' to announce products, share opinions, communicate with followers, and shape public conversations around their companies.

The timing is also notable because Meta and X are competing for influence in areas including social networking, creator communities, and AI-powered features.

Importantly, Mark Zuckerberg’s return could help increase his visibility among a broader online audience and generate discussion around Meta’s latest initiatives.