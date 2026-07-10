OpenAI rolls out 'ChatGPT Work' to automate workplace tasks

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Work, a new AI-powered workplace agent designed to automate complex professional tasks.

Sam Altman's OpenAI on Thursday unveiled ChatGPT Work, an agent in its popular chatbot designed to execute tasks across different applications and files, marking the startup's latest push into workplace automation.

Advertisement

Unlike standard AI assistants that respond to individual prompts, ChatGPT Work is designed to function more like a digital coworker.

Powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-5.6 model, ChatGPT work is explicitly built to handle long, multi-step corporate projects independently.

ChatGPT Work can gather information from connected tools such as email, cloud storage, messaging platforms, and customer relationship management (CRM) software to produce complete outputs, including reports, spreadsheets, presentations, web applications, and other business documents.

The newly unveiled ChatGPT Work is a massive evolutionary step for OpenAI, shifting the platform from a conversational chatbot into an autonomous workplace agent which is built to handle extended projects with minimal user intervention.

Initially, ChatGPT Work will be available through the ChatGPT desktop application for Windows and macOS.

OpenAI is first rolling out the feature to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers, with access for Plus and Business users expected shortly afterward.

The company also unveiled an updated desktop app alongside the new workplace agent as part of its latest product announcements.