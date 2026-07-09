Meta’s Muse Image AI tool: Here’s how it works

Meta has reportedly shared an intriguing announcement informing users that its new artificial intelligence (AI) model Muse Image now allows users to use Instagram posts and reels to generate AI content and currently the feature is enabled by default.

Muse Image is Meta’s visual representation of an inaugural image-focused AI model from its Superintelligence Labs which the company confirmed uses advanced reasoning to master intricate concepts into high-quality creations for sharing across its platforms.

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Users will be delighted to know it can also be embedded into WhatsApp and Instagram, facilitating AI-powered effects for Instagram Stories as well as image generation in direct chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp.

The social media giant publicly announced in a post: “ You can also @-mention Instagram accounts in the Meta AI app to bring specific Instagram profiles right into your images,"

“Whether you want to design a custom event invitation, mock up a collaborative creative concept, or generate a personalized graphic, tagging a username lets Meta AI use public photos to build a visual that's ready to post”

Users have the option to tag another public Instagram account on the Meta AI app to create new reels, posts and stories. It is crucial to note that if a public’s account settings allow it, other users can freely reuse that media for AI generation.

How to use Meta Muse tool?

Open Instagram account Go to your profile option Tap the menu Open Settings Tap sharing and reuse Allow people to create and reuse your content Turn off: Make posts and reels

Google has also recently launched a new Search Services History option within its privacy settings that permits the company to store media, comprising images, files, audio and video recordings to improve its AI models for signed-in users.

In this connection, the company said: “ Google also uses your history to provide, develop and improve its services to protect its users and the public with the help of human reviewers."

Meta confirmed that users can now access higher usage limits through one of its subscription plans. The company added Muse Image which will soon be available on Facebook and Messenger as well as a separate tool specifically designed for advertisers.