iPhone Ultra still on track for September, suppliers say

Rumours that Apple's first foldable iPhone would slip well past its expected launch window are looking increasingly unfounded, according to fresh reporting from inside the supply chain.

Multiple sources now say the device, widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, remains on track for a September release.

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Cailian Press reports that several companies within Apple's supply chain confirmed design and production work on the foldable has entered peak output, with no change to the September delivery timeline.

The report follows earlier July rumours, driven by analyst predictions of production capacity limits, suggesting the launch could be pushed back. Suppliers told Cailian they hadn't heard of any delay and that September remained "no problem".

According to reports, Apple has asked manufacturers to manufacture around 10 million units of foldable iPhones this year, compared to its earlier prediction of around 7 to 8 million units. The assembler partner of Apple, Foxconn, has initiated a major recruitment campaign.

It is very unlikely that a company prepares a ramp-up while facing a significant delay.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the shipments are likely to be in the range of 0.5 to 1 million, about 10% of the total second-half shipment, meaning the shipment time will be at least four to six weeks for anyone who wants to purchase this device around launch.

Some rumoured specifications include a 7.8 inch inner display, a 5.5 inch cover display, an A20 processor, and a starting cost ranging from $2,000 to $2,500, which makes this iPhone the most expensive ever made by Apple.