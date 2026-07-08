OpenAI set to launch GPT-5.6 on Thursday after delayed rollout: What to expect

OpenAI is all set to launch its most capable model, GPT-5.6 on Thursday. The primary reason behind the delay last month at the request of the US government was security challenges regarding how easily powerful AI systems could be misapplied.

This significant move comes after the US government lifted bans on Anthropic’s latest Fable and Mythos AI models last week, following an order for the company to restrict their access over national security risks.

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Washington has enhanced oversight of advanced AI model releases to scrutinize potential threats amid concerns that the technology could be abused for military or artificial intelligence purposes by China, Russia, and other countries.

Earlier, the US Department of Commerce permitted the product to launch internationally after undergoing additional government testing under Washington’s regulatory system for frontier AI.

OpenAI has restricted access to the model to a selective group of strategic alliances whose details were shared by the authorities. US President Donald Trump has signed a presidential directive establishing a voluntary framework for AI developers to offer covered frontier models to the US government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners.

Last month, Anthropic reportedly announced on Friday it is restricting its powerful new AI model, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, to adhere to export regulations after US authorities identified flaws within the system following its public release.

Anthropic has also warned that it is implausible to make any AI model fully secure, pointing to the potential for a significant break that would be capable of unblocking an entire class of harmful behaviors.