Meta brings AI image generator to Instagram, WhatsApp

Meta has launched the first-ever advanced AI image generation tool for WhatsApp and Instagram in a bid to expand its consumer AI portfolio.

Known as Muse Image and built by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the generative AI feature will allow the users to create and edit images by using sketches and prompts.

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Besides being equipped with text-to-image capabilities, Muse will also provide the users with AI-assisted editing tools and creative presets across Meta’s platforms. Additionally, using this feature, the users can generate AI images based on pictures imported from public Instagram accounts.

As per Meta, “People may be able to create content with your Instagram content using AI features at Meta” adding that “You will not be notified about content created using AI features at Meta.”

Right now, the feature will now be available to Instagram and WhatsApp users in limited countries. However, a broad-spectrum roll out will be expected in coming weeks.

The tool now powers over 30 creative effects for Instagram Stories and enables AI image generation within WhatsApp’s Meta AI chats.

Additionally, Meta has provided an early preview of its upcoming video-generation model, Muse Video, which is slated for release soon.

The recent rollout is seen as Meta’s major push to compete against tech rivals, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini and expand the horizon of AI tools in its social media platforms.

According to Meta, the new feature will push the company one step closer to personal superintelligence, a vision propagated by CEO Mark Zuckerberg since 2024.

The company also acknowledged that it is planning to launch such AI image generators for other apps as well, including Messenger and Facebook.