EU takes Ireland, Spain, France and Netherlands to court over cybersecurity rules

The European Commission on Wednesday issued a statement regarding referring the four countries to the EU’s highest court, the Court of Justice.

According to the EU executive, the countries including Spain, France, Netherlands and Ireland have failed to implement cybersecurity rules based on measures transposing the NIS2 Directive on securing information systems and networks.

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In a statement, the European Commission said, "The Directive strengthens EU cybersecurity by setting high standards for entities operating in 18 critical sectors, including health, energy, transport, and the public sector.”

According to the EU Commission, the implementation of these cybersecurity rules is necessary to improve the resilience and “incident response capacity of public and private entities operating in these critical sectors.”

The Commission sent letters of formal notice on 28 November 2024 and reasoned opinions on 7 May 2025. Despite sending the notices, the aforementioned countries did not notify complete transposition of the Directive.

The referrals request that the Court impose financial sanctions, comprising both a lump sum and periodic penalty payments, to remain in effect until full transposition is achieved.

The announcement reflects the growing concerns of the EU related to increasing risk of cyber attacks targeting both businesses and governments.

With the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence models like Anthropic Mythos and OpenAI’s tools, cybersecurity has become a space that can easily be violated by rogue actors.