Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date announced: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event for July 22 in London, a shift from the usual Seoul, New York or San Francisco venues.

The keynote streams live on Samsung's website and YouTube channel starting at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT, and the company has built its entire teaser campaign, titled "A New Shape Unfolds", around a single visual: a torn ticket revealing a wider, shorter silhouette than any current Galaxy Z Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup

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There are three foldable smartphones likely to steal the spotlight in the coming event: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip. 8. The leaks reveal that the ordinary Fold 8 is set to have an elongated 4:3-type aspect ratio for its inner 7.6-inch screen as compared to its predecessor’s close-to-square screen.

On the other hand, the Ultra model is said to carry a typical aspect ratio of foldable phones. This makes it the genuine successor to the flagship phone from last year. This is contrary to the usual trend where “Ultra” implies the latest technology, Samsung Meta's smart glasses

In May, Samsung and Google announced their smart glasses with audio-only capabilities at Google I/O. "Ultra" collaborated on this technology. ewear companies of Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

The smart glasses use Android XR, have cameras, microphones, and speakers, and utilise eyewear tech to offer real-time translation, navigation assistance, notification summaries, and hands-free photography without having to take out a phone.

As yet, there has been no confirmation from Samsung and Google on its pricing, but estimates from the supply chain suggest a price range of $379-$499 for its announcing this fall of 2026, followed by an even costlier version with a display in 2027.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Firmware leaks and certification filings point to two new smartwatches: a refreshed Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9.

Rumours suggest new processors and possible design tweaks across both models, and some reports point to a shift toward Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset.

Galaxy Ring 2

It should be noted that Samsung has confirmed that its next-gen Galaxy Ring is being developed after its initial version launched in 2024.

However, although we could expect enhancements in terms of power consumption and tracking accuracy, various leaks indicate that Samsung will wait until CES 2027 or Mobile World Congress to introduce the new product.