Prince Harry branded ‘hazard’ by insiders due to ‘pattern of behaviour’

Prince Harry is given a shameful nickname by Royal courtiers, it is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently visiting UK, is dragged down for constantly throwing curve balls at King Charles.

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Royal Editor Kate Mansey said: "It was Dukes of Hazard, that's the nickname they had for Andrew and Harry because hazard, chaos followed both of them.

"They were the two big problems that were pointed out to me by courtiers, big hurdles for the king during his reign, alarm signals flash every time their names are mentioned.

"Do we expect this chaos every time Harry comes? Well yes, we do. Because I think, what we've seen, the people I'm speaking to at the Palace, it's a pattern of behaviour.

"For weeks beforehand there's briefings from his camp, what's going to happen, maybe the children are going to come, he wants to bring the children, then we have the familiar row over security.

"Despite he lost his legal battle to have automatic right to UK police security. It's always presented as a pressing and urgent issue. It seems every time he comes palace courtiers get more and more weary with it and frankly I think the public do too."