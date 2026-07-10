King Charles ‘cannot come back’ after latest sting from Prince Harry

King Charles and Prince Harry will never come on talking table again, says an insider.

His Majesty, who gave Prince Harry a chance of an olive branch this month, it’s upset with the outcomes.

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“To me, it feels as though the ship has sailed,” The King's former butler adds.

Harrold adds: “I just don't quite see how The King can come back from what's happened, and equally, I can't see how Harry can either. The gulf between them now seems deeper than ever.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Royals has added that Charles “would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it.”

In a statement in response to court decision over Harry’s legal battle against British tabloid, the Duke noted: “It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected.”

He added: “However, the lengths to which the Court has gone to exonerate the Mail is as shocking as it is totally unwarranted.”