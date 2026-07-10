Prince Harry suffers ‘terrible’ exposé: ‘They waited till he was at his lowest point’

Journalist Charlotte Griffiths has gone on the attack once more and this time its via a lengthy piece, that exposed the heyday of once-beloved party-prince, Harry.

For those unversed with the claims made, they started with insights into his ‘naughtiness’ his penchant for being a practical joker and even included the title of ‘bawdy’ for the royal.

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What’s pertinent to mention is that all these revelations are from one alcohol induced weekend the journalist attended in Hampshire, UK, back in 2011.

What is worse is that it came around the same time that Prince Harry suffered a major defeat in his phone hacking case against the Daily Mail and it is slated to cost him upwards of $AU96 million.

As for what the Duke thinks, a source admits he, “figured this could be in the works”, but the timing of this is “terrible and deeply embarrassing on a number of levels”.

“He says it’s a trumped-up hatchet piece that’s clearly been prepped way in advance and saved till he was perceived to be at his lowest ebb, so [the Mail] could kick him in the guts whilst he’s already down.”

“He’s trying to rise above it but that’s easier said than done. Right now he’s feeling angry, confused and very fearful about the inevitable fallout whilst he figures out how best to deal with it.”

But that’s not all, even his invite to stay at a royal property, while in the UK with his family was rescinded at the last minute causing a lot of back and forth between representatives.

Another thing worth noting is that, the Duke himself, would “love to hit back with his own recollections” but he’ll most likely just “suck it up and wait for the storm cloud to pass.”

This is his chosen path because she has “a ton of other immediate fires to put out,” so “his advisors are pointing out that the last thing he needs is to give this story more oxygen. All Harry wants to do right now is focus on Invictus and put this type of nonsense to one side.”

The source also told Woman’s Day, Harry hates not just this, but also this assertion that he’s ‘no fun’ anymore, but even more than that, what ‘irks’ him even more is that people believe this stuff that’s “touted around.”

According to the source, “in this case [Prince Harry] says it defies belief that this woman can purport to have ever really known him, let alone remembered all this vivid detail about their brief encounter all these years later. For him, they just hung out via mutual friends.” Moreover “the fact [Charlotte Griffiths] is passing comment and going above and beyond to dredge up the past and hit him over the head with it is really irritating and upsetting.”

What Does Meghan Markle Think of Party-Prince Harry?

As for what Meghan Markle thinks about all this, “obviously Meghan is well aware of this article. Apparently she’s read it all the way through and as anyone might imagine she finds it cringeworthy as hell and incredibly unfortunate. But at the same time it’s also quite eye-opening. Of course she’s heard so many stories about what Harry was like back in his party heyday. But [this] is on another level compared to what she was privy to before.”

Also, the source also says, Meghan “does worry about Harry’s overall mood these days, it’s hard to argue with people who say he’s gotten way more grumpy and less fun to be around. She gets that he has the weight of the world on his shoulders but at the same time the overall atmosphere and energy between them isn’t fun. He’s [been] filled with anxiety over the legal issues and everything that’s going on with his family.”

Before concluding the source also said, “On one hand she wants to be supportive but at the same time she’s taking care of the kids, running her own business and in a world of panic over their money crisis that was already a big issue before his court defeat. Just like Harry, she’s worried sick about how this will affect their brand as well as their reputation as a whole.”

What Did Ms Griffiths Write?

One of the excerpts read, “He could be mischievous, irreverent and occasionally exasperating, but he was also funny company. The man he has become is someone I barely recognise…”