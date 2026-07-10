Andrew Mountbatten Windsor asked triggering question to a female, memoir spills

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been exposed in an other confession from a female.

The Duke of York, who is currently in exile at Sandringham, reportedly ask a former member of country band Pearl, Harriet James, a distasteful question.

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Harriet writes in her memoir What Harriet did: "We were told we had to have dinner with Andrew. He was staying with friends of ours and we were instructed to dress in black tie, in honour of him being royal and all that."

Andrew arrived wearing "jeans and a thick weave grey cardigan,” she added.

"I was put opposite 'Sir' and, as it was a thin table, we were quite close to each other. His opening conversation to me went as follows: 'How many people have you slept with?'"

She claims she replied: "You can't ask me that! How many people have you slept with?"

Andrew then shocked at the question and described her a "pompous" gasp.

He was reported as saying: "You certainly can't ask me that!"