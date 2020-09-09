After the visit

After the recent rains, Karachi turned into a mess. The destruction caused by the rains was unprecedented. All streets were littered with garbage. Last Saturday (Sep 5), the prime minister visited the city and announced the package.

It is hoped that the fund will be properly utilised to ensure that the city’s problems are solved. The first thing that the authorities have to pay attention to is the city’s garbage crisis.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Karachi

*****

Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled an ambitious development and rehabilitation program for Karachi, which will be spent on water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, water drainage, and mass-transit projects. In addition, he has rightly set up a provincial coordination and implementation committee (PCIC) to be chaired by the Sindh chief minister. These two initiatives are steps in the right direction and I predict that such endeavours may create the possibility of reconciliation between the PPP and PTI in the future.

It is time that public contracts were awarded on merit. The local authorities should provide timely feedback and information to the government regarding the progress of the project.

Abbas Siddiqi

Lahore

*****

When it was announced that the PM would visit Karachi, we expected him to visit the affected areas of the city. It was also expected that he would visit Korangi or SITE – the industrial areas – to have a look at the dilapidated state of infrastructure and unpleasant working conditions in these industrial areas. However, this didn’t come true.

The government wants the business community to increase industrial output and the exports. How can this happen when industrial hubs in Karachi and elsewhere have been abandoned and are in a state of disrepair? Industrial hubs are the engines of economic growth. The prime minister should have spent at least two days in the city and learned how the city has been ignored over the years.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi