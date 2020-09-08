Rawalpindi: A plantation campaign launched at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Sub-Campus Khushab, here on Monday.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman inaugurated the campaign and was accompanied by senior administrative officers, research experts and professors of various departments.

While addressing, Dr. Zaman appreciated the government’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ initiative, which is the 1st of its kind in the country being appreciated globally. He said that planting a tree is perpetual charity and the fruit plants are the above in it which is also Sunnah.

He also stressed the participants to not only plant a tree but also make sure and look after till its full grooming which is bigger issue than plantation. He asked all employees to work hard for this campaign and also mobilize the community not only to increase their income but it will be helpful to convert their barren land into fertile.

Vice Chancellor also visited the campus laboratriesm classrooms etc and appreciated the efforts of the administration. He also instructed the managements to upgrade all lecture rooms, laboratories and farm engineering workshop and provide maximum facilities to the students. Vice Chancellor Dr. Qamar Zaman along with senior faculty members also visited the union council Pelowaince Thal and inaugurated a unique project ‘My Village, My paradise.’

While addressing to the farmers, he appreciated the community efforts and informed them the research projects of PMAS-AAUR for the development of agriculture. He assured full supports from PMAS-AAUR about modern agricultural research and methods. He also inaugurated model farm at Dera Jatt, Ghazi Khel and Jasra in Thal.

An agricultural exhibition was also held where seeds of all crops and agricultural machinery were also exhibited. Vice Chancellor also inspected modern irrigation system and orchards and provided awareness to the farmers on modern agriculture methods.

The farmers, youth and dignitaries thanked the Vice Chancellor and expert from PMAS-AAUR and hoped that such visit will continue in future as well for the development of agriculture.