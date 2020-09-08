Call to use 100pc budget to check TB spread

LAHORE:A review meeting was conducted by Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, Muhammad Usman here on Monday to evaluate the growing ratio of deaths by TB in Punjab compared to year 2018-19.

As per official figures, recovery rate of patients (being affected by TB) was 93pc and authorities have instructed the officers concerned to meet 100pc targets of their PC-1.There are 681 treatment centres working proactively in Punjab to facilitate patients and department is also planning to increase the number of centres due to the increase in number of patients - 189,712 - in year (2019-20).

The secretary said that 100pc budget was utilised of fiscal year 2019-20 and department is proactively working to reverse the spread of TB in Punjab. As per official stats of 2019-20, deaths in Punjab by TB rose alarmingly to 1.71pc from 1.67pc making it a figure of 3,783. To ease the process of testing, 844 testing centres will be operational very soon in different areas of Punjab, said the secretary.

Active role of TB Lab in testing Corona samples was also appreciated by the secretary. It was highlighted in the meeting that almost 14,239 cases have been reported of children being affected by TB. He added that 539 patients have been diagnosed with AIDS and TB simultaneously.

As a result, total number of TB patients reported in Punjab for the year 2019-20 is 189,712. He took notice of TB control programme in failing to achieve the target of partnership with 3rd party stakeholders to combat TB. Moreover, he said that hiring should be done at the earliest to fill the vacant seats in programme.