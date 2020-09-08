No corona death reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Sixty new Covid-19 infections were confirmed in Punjab, while no death occurred due to the disease during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,210 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus reached 97,226 in the province. Out of a total of 97,226 infections in Punjab, 94,446 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per a spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 6,378 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,008,098 in the province. After 2,210 fatalities and recovery of a total of 93,561 patients, 1,455 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.