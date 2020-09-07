Cycling track opens in Jilani Park

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) inaugurated a dedicated cycling track in Jilani Park here on Sunday.

Dozens of cyclists participated in the inauguration ceremony and later enjoyed the track. The participants also included female cyclists. PHA DG Jawad Qureshi said PHA has provided a healthy activity for the citizens by constructing the cycling track.

He said citizens will be able to take part in healthy activities on the cycling track in the park in the morning and evening under the supervision of a trainer. The track was inaugurated by Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood and PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani.

The PHA chairman said a cycling track would be inaugurated at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sept 10. PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said the track had been constructed around the cricket ground in Jilani Park. PHA has also hired a specialist cycling trainer for the convenience of the citizens.

Meanwhile, PHA organised a function at Liberty Chowk on the occasion of Defense Day to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistani armed forces. Member Punjab Assembly Musarat Cheema, PTI Welfare Wing General Secretary Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice -Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan, DG Jawad Ahmad and the families of the martyrs participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said, “We renew our commitment to protect Pakistan's defense, security and sovereignty.” The PHA chairman said, “September 6 is the day to renew the commitment to sacrifice lives for the homeland. We pay tribute to our martyrs and their heirs.”

PHA Lahore DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said, “The Pakistan Army made the defense of the country's borders effective in a dignified manner and made the world believe that we are a living nation.” “Today, we renew our commitment not to spare any sacrifice for the defense of the country and the nation,” he said.