Aaqib slams PCB for under-19 players’ selection process

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has expressed his disappointment over the process of shortlisting players for under-19 cricket associations sides.

As many as 291 teenagers will undergo trials for the six sides, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The players invited to appear for the trials include those who have represented Pakistan U19, played U19 tournaments in the 2019-20 domestic season, featured in U16 tournaments in the 2018-19 and 2017-18 domestic seasons and also the top performers of the Inter-district tournament 2018-19.

Aaqib while talking to journalists questioned PCB’s process of shortlisting players and the lack of cricketing activities at grass-root level. “No attention has been paid to cricket at grassroots level over the past couple of years. If PCB keeps on selecting players like this, what will happen to talented players who were waiting for open trials? New talent won’t come through if players are selected in such a manner,” said Aaqib.

“We talk about following Australia’s cricket structure but in order to do that we need to have a proper system in place for club, school and college cricket,” he added.

The trials will be held from September 11-19 and will be conducted by a four-member selection panel comprising Saleem Jaffar, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti.

The selection panel will be supported by the coaches and assistant coaches of the six under-19 teams.