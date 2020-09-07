Concerns raised over Abbott prioritising UK interests

LONDON: Concerns of potential conflicts of interest have been raised following the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott to a role at the UK Board of Trade.

Abbott’s appointment as an adviser was overshadowed by fierce reaction from some quarters, including accusations of the politician holding misogynistic and homophobic views and an outdated view on climate change.

But in Australia, where he served in Parliament for 25 years, the focus has been switched to how the London-born but Australia-bred politician will balance the interests of the two countries.

The country’s shadow attorney general Mark Dreyfus said Abbott’s knowledge of the ruling Liberal party and Australian government dealings could present an issue in trade discussions.

He was quoted in the Sydney Morning Herald saying: “It’s up to the government to explain … how conflicts arising from Abbott’s intimate knowledge of Australia’s trading interests and strategies, gained during his years as a minister and prime minister, will be managed.”

Meanwhile, Rex Patrick, an independent senator, replied to a statement from Abbott writing: “@HonTonyAbbott announces he will facilitate UK’s negotiation of a trade deal with Australia. He will be representing the UK’s interests, not Australia’s. He makes no mention of his clear obligation to register here as a foreign agent. #disgraceful #auspol”

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out in support of the 62-year-old, Abbott – who led Australia from 2013-15 – said he was “only too keen” to help the UK and looked forward to helping facilitate trade deals “between Britain and other countries, including Australia”.