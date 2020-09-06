‘Cotton production target to be met’

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langrial Saturday the provincial government is using all resources to meet the target of cotton production.

Addressing the third meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group, the minister urged all stakeholders to extend their cooperation to the government in this regard. He said the condition of the crop at the moment is satisfactory. The minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite field activities and impart guidance to peasants. The minister said the Agriculture Task Force has confiscated Rs 170 million fake pesticides. The government has made all necessary arrangements to combat monsoon and flood and other natural calamities, he said. Punjab Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid said additional staff has been appointed in the cotton zone to help growers and it would come out in the fields from October 15. He said tight monitoring has been ensured to supply pure pesticides and fertilizer in the markets. South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali said practical measures are being taken to remove hurdles for the production of cotton.

Flood feared in Chenab River: Flood is feared in the Chenab River and it can damage crops near the river belt areas in tehsils Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala because water level is rising in these areas continuously. However, according to officials, the water level is decreasing in Multan and situation is likely to turn normal.

Flood focal person Muhammad Tayyab Khan visited flood areas in Multan district and reviewed arrangements at flood relief camps. After his visit, he said the water level is reducing in Multan and the water flow has reached upto 200, 000 cusecs at Head Muhamadwala where the water level was gauged at 245,000 cusecs two days ago. He said the water level is increasing in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils and the district administration is focusing the tehsils. All departments have set up their camps in schools. Reportedly, six camps are established in Shujabad tehsil and three in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil. Health department has provided necessary medicines at the camps and the livestock department has arranged vaccination stock, he added.