AQIS suspect arrested in Gadap raid

Police arrested a suspect belonging to a banned militant outfit during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Gadap Town on Saturday.

Police said Saeedullah alias Chohti Dunya, affiliated with the al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, had got militancy training in Afghanistan, and had been planning to carry out a major terror activity in Karachi.

They said the suspect was also an expert of making bombs of all types. They claimed to have seized four kilograms of explosive material, five detonators, a detonator wire and two pistols from his possession. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.