Khuli kutchery at GPO

Rawalpindi : Postmaster General North Punjab Abdur Razzaq has said that Pakistan Post is an institution serving the people with devotion and commitment. Resolving grievances with the best services to the customers is the first priority and no compromise will be made on it, says a press release.

All the officers including Deputy Postmaster General Faisal Tehseen and Chief Postmaster Abdul Ghaffar Brohi were present on the occasion.

The Postmaster General said that the Postal department is going to enter the modern era by digitising all its services so that its better fruits can be transferred to all the customers. The people also have full confidence in this institution which is manifested in the distribution of more than Rs20 billion to the elderly pensioners and family pensioners during the Corona epidemic.

Despite the availability of a large number of alternative services in the market, the people, especially the business community, have become increasingly dependent on Pakistan Post services for payment of Utility Bills, Mail, Parcels, Cash on Delivery, Western Union and other international remittances. Our success is guaranteed. The Postmaster General visited the Military Pension Payment and all other counters and inquired from the consumers about the quality of supply of goods and issued orders on the spot in the light of their problems and suggestions. He directed that first and immediate services should be provided to the senior citizens and special persons as well as separate seating and writing table facilities should be provided for them.