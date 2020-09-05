Poor sewer system submerges lowlying area

Rawalpindi : The sewer system in many areas adjacent to Nullah Leh got choked with water continuously accumulating in streets of low lying areas due to seasonal rains.

The areas that are highly affected included Tahli Mohr, Waris Khan, Kohati Bazaar, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Tipu Road, New Parhian, New Phagwari, Dhoke Najju and New Katarian.

The rainwater also entered into houses in some areas where the residents had tough time to drain out the water on self-help basis.

The traders and shopkeepers are also facing ‘hard times’ as the rain water also damaged a number of shops in various bazaars of old city.

Saad Hashmi, a shopkeeper at Raja Bazaar, said “We cleared the accumulated water from the street through tubs and tins. The water also entered a nearby shop and caused financial losses.”

The residents of worn-out buildings in old city are also worried about their safety as some of them have shifted to other places due to recent rain spells. These buildings are mostly located in Babrha Bazaar, Bagh Sardaran, Purana Qila, Dhoke Hassu, Rata Amral and Raja Bazaar.

The rains have also damaged some roads where the motorists are facing traffic jams. The traffic wardens are performing their duties to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic.