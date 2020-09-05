Tax exemption

The irony of Pakistan’s tax system is that those who are struggling and are in need of the government’s support are burdened by over 65 types of withholding taxes. I am a university student without a source of income. Paying a heavy fee is already a challenge for me and yet I have to pay 12 percent withholding tax on my mobile phone recharge. There is no way through which I can claim it back as I don’t file tax return.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, my classes have shifted online. This has increased my internet usage significantly, resulting in a high mobile phone bill. Ideally, I should be exempted from this extra tax. FBR authorities must look into this issue.

Siraj Muneer Soomro

Karachi