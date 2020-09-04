close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 4, 2020

Asim Saleem Bajwa took decision to end controversy, says Shibli Faraz

Top Story

 
September 4, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa took a respectable decision to end the controversy.

Asim Bajwa has decided to step down as Prime Minister’s Special Assistant and continue working as Chairman CPEC Authority.

Shibli Faraz said in a special talk with Geo News that Asim Bajwa is a professional and decent person. 

He said perhaps Asim Bajwa has took the decision to avoid putting the government, himself and his family into this situation. He said the government respects the decision of Asim Bajwa to end the controversy.

Latest News

More From Top Story