Targeted subsidy to be given on flour, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has decided to limit subsidy on flour and bring down the prices of subsidised flour significantly.

In this regard, recommendations for the provision of targeted subsidy on flour were considered in detail. Speaking at the meeting, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said presently the supply of subsidised flour to every citizen is being implemented.

He said in the new system subsidised flour would be provided only to the needy people for which data of Ehsas Programme would be used and this step would further reduce the price of flour which would also help the citizens in providing them more relief.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed the authorities to prepare coordinated recommendations for targeted subsidy so that a final briefing could be given to Prime Minister Imran Khan on this issue. He said comprehensive mechanism evolved while the bag of this flour would be green colour so that the subsidised flour reaches only the deserving people. Abdul Aleem Khan said in the new system two and a half crore people from 4 million households in Punjab province will benefit from this subsidy and they will have significant savings on the supply of this flour. He clarified that changes are also being made in the procurement of wheat in the Food Department, keeping stock and supply of wheat to flour mills and the government has wheat as stock only for emergencies.

This will save billions of rupees on the government and will also promote open market for wheat like rice, Abdul Aleem Khan added. Secretary Food and Director Food gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the new system of targeted subsidy and said that selection of flour mills would be implemented through open tendering while the district administration in collaboration with the Food Department will work jointly to provide subsidy to the people. Similarly, flour mills will ensure uninterrupted supply of low flour and citizens will be able to get ample subsidized flour as per their need.