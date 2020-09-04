NAB arrests TEPA chief engineer

Lahore:The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has arrested Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Asif, an accused of amassing Rs700 million through corrupt means.

The NAB also arrested his co-accused namely Anjum Zeeshan, who is nephew of Mazhar Hussain. Mazhar transferred Rs200 million in the account of Zeeshan which both could not allegedly justify which led to the arrest of the accused.

It has been learnt that following the directions of the NAB Lahore director general, the bureau arrested them. Mazhar Hussain has been found involved in commission of alleged offence of corruption and corrupt practices as being public office holder in TEPA and LDA whereas the assets worth approximately Rs700 million allegedly amassed by him were found disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the accused holds several lucrative properties, bank accounts in his own and family members’ names along with benamidar accused Anjum Zeeshan.

The accused owns three plots in LDA Avenue-I, measuring one Kanal each, two 10 marla plots in the same housing society. He also allegedly held four flats in the Mozang area of Lahore which were later sold out against a hefty amount.

Accused Mazhar Hussain also purchased a piece of 16 Kanal and 11 marla land at Moza Ameerpura, Lahore, in the name of benamidar accused Anjum Zeeshan whose account was also used to hide the ill-gotten money. Anjum Zeeshan was employed in TEPA against salary of Rs20,000 per month.