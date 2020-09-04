Better planning

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The recent rains throughout the city has showed that we need proper planning to avoid such large-scale destruction in the future. Homes and commercial property should be built in the way so that they can withstand flash floods.
The authorities should spend more on food security. The country is also facing the threat of climate change. It should take proper steps to tackle all challenges efficiently.
Sarmad Elahi
Lahore