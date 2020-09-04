close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
September 4, 2020

Better planning

September 4, 2020

The recent rains throughout the city has showed that we need proper planning to avoid such large-scale destruction in the future. Homes and commercial property should be built in the way so that they can withstand flash floods.

The authorities should spend more on food security. The country is also facing the threat of climate change. It should take proper steps to tackle all challenges efficiently.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore

