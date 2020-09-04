30 killed, 38 hurt as rains pound KP

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: At least 30 people have been killed and another 38 sustained injuries across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a spate of heavy monsoon rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

A PDMA spokesperson said as of Thursday 118 houses were partially damaged while 15 houses were completely destroyed across the province.

The Swat river was flowing 56,353 cusecs at Chakdara place, Munda 36,671 cusecs, Khawaza Khela 34,610 cusecs, Panjkora river 20,497 cusecs while Kabul River is flowing at Nowshera 93,839 cusecs.

The PDMA urged people and tourists living near rivers in Nowshera and Charsadda and other places to exercise caution. The PDMA is in contact with the district administrations of all the districts to be careful and precautionary measures should be taken regarding flood.

Steps are being taken to reopen the closed roads while more relief supplies were sent to Chitral, Kohistan and Buner. Support items include tents, mats, hygiene kits, kitchen sets and blanket sets

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the losses caused by the rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded immediate steps for a comprehensive relief plan.